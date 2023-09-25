Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Van has potential for big season, Owens says

Kyle Owens says the going gets rougher with Carthage coming in Week 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Week 5 matchup between Van and Brownsboro may be a tale of two teams going different directions.

For Brownsboro, things could be trending down following the loss.

“It doesn’t get easier for Brownsboro, because next week they travel to Carthage,” Kyle Owens said. “So it’s not going to get easier for Brownsboro. But this district’s tough top to bottom.”

But for Van, they improved their record to 4-1 and some injured players are on the mend.

“Once they get completely healthy, I think this Van team can make some noise,” Owens said.

Owens joined Michael Coleman on Red Zone Overtime. Overtime can be streamed Friday nights at 11:05 p.m., following The Red Zone, on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Police lights
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Owens: Tyler Legacy could’ve easily been undefeated
Owens: Tyler Legacy could’ve easily been undefeated
Coleman and Bownds discuss Lufkin loss to Forney
Lufkin quarterback status undetermined for Week 7 after Week 5 head injury
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 6 schedule
Red Zone Game of the Week
Pine Tree visits Nacogdoches in Week 6 Game of the Week