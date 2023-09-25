Van has potential for big season, Owens says

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Week 5 matchup between Van and Brownsboro may be a tale of two teams going different directions.

For Brownsboro, things could be trending down following the loss.

“It doesn’t get easier for Brownsboro, because next week they travel to Carthage,” Kyle Owens said. “So it’s not going to get easier for Brownsboro. But this district’s tough top to bottom.”

But for Van, they improved their record to 4-1 and some injured players are on the mend.

“Once they get completely healthy, I think this Van team can make some noise,” Owens said.

