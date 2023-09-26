Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

No Major Changes Expected Over The Next 7 Days
No big changes next 7 days.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next 7 days...the weather changes little. A few showers are possible over Deep East Texas today and again tomorrow, otherwise, lots of sunshine is expected with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s. Wind should remain generally out of the East at 5-10 mph with a few higher gusts and some patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours. Have a wonderful Tuesday. Again, no major changes in the weather forecast through early next week. Mild Mornings and Warm Afternoon ahead.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County
"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: Lufkin woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune
Woodville Police
Woodville officer shot in face ‘doing remarkably well,’ chief says
Angelina & Neches River Authority encourages to keep East Texas rivers clean on World Rivers Day
Angelina & Neches River Authority encourages to keep East Texas rivers clean on World Rivers Day
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Latest News

No real changes next 7 days
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-26-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-26-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Hanging on to low-end rain chances through the mid-week time frame with just a slight drop in temperatures