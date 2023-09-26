Beckville rejoins Red Zone Top 10

1. Carthage 5-0 (1-0)

The Carthage Bulldogs remain undefeated following a 45-14 win over previously undefeated Bullard. The Bulldogs welcome the Brownsboro Bears (4-1) to town this week, looking to improve to 2-0 in district play.

2. Chapel Hill 4-0

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs had a bye week last week. The Bulldogs go on the road to open up district play this week against the Palestine Wildcats (2-3)

3. Timpson 5-0 (1-0)

The Timpson Bears began their district season by shutting out the Sandies of Grapeland 53-0. The Bears return home this week to take on the San Augustine Wolves (2-2)

4. Longview 4-1 (2-0)

The Lobos took care of business against Lancaster, defeating the Tigers 52-35. The Lobos are off this week before heading to Forney on October 6th.

5. Kilgore 4-1 (1-0)

The Bulldogs have won 4 in a row after a season opening loss to Carthage. Kilgore beat Palestine last week 37-7. The Bulldogs head to the Tomato Bowl this week to take on the Jacksonville Indians (0-5)

6. Malakoff 5-0 (1-0)

The Tigers registered their second shutout of the season last week defeating Kemp 76-0. The Tigers are back home this week as they face the Fairfield Eagles (1-4)

7. Winnsboro 4-0 (1-0)

The Red Raiders opened district play last week by shutting out the Rains Wildcats 59-0. Winnsboro will return home this week for a battle of the unbeatens as they welcome in the Commerce Tigers (5-0)

8. Garrison 5-0 (1-0)

The Bulldogs opened district play with their 3rd shutout of the season, this time they beat West Sabine 64-0. Garrison will hit the road this week as they take on the Joaquin Rams (0-4)

9. Center 4-1 (1-0)

The Roughriders entered our Top 10 last week, and then went out and beat Canton 57-37. They’ll welcome the Rusk Eagles this week who are 3-1 on the season and coming off a bye week.

10. Beckville 4-1 (1-0)

Rounding out our Top 10 is a returning team. The Beckville Bearcats began the season at number 10, but following a loss to Timpson in Week 1, the Bearcats dropped out. 4 straight wins have the Bearcats back in our Top 10. They’ll face the Hawkins Hawks (1-3) this week in their second district game.

