Jasper’s Cooper Davis delivers ‘walk-off’ ride in Carolina Cowboys win over Arizona

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KTRE) - Professional bull rider and Jasper native Cooper Davis pulled off an 87.25-point ride to lead his team to victory Friday night.

Davis was paired with Black as Coal and needed a an 83-point ride to secure the win over the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Davis also scored an 87.25 on Flashbang on Saturday in Carolina’s loss to Oklahoma Freedom.

The Cowboys also lost Sunday to Nashville Stampede. Davis’ teammate and fellow East Texan, Boudreaux Campbell of Jasper, scored a ride in the first round.

Davis is currently fourth in the 2023 Team Series MVP standings.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.