Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear skies across East Texas this morning, though we do have some patchy fog across parts of the area. I suspect we see a bit more fog development before the early morning is over, but it should be dissipating by about 9/10AM. Temperatures for this Tuesday morning are in the 60s and 70s. We’ll warm into the 80s by noon, and eventually the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin all hit 90-degrees or higher yesterday and we’ll be pretty close to that. There will be a low chance for a shower or non-severe thunderstorm in Deep East Texas this afternoon, but most, if not all, of us will stay dry today. Through the end of the week, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs sitting around the 90-degree mark. Morning lows will continue to sit around 70-degrees. Have a great Tuesday.

