Nacogdoches football coach remains positive

The Nacogdoches Dragons is entering the 2019-20 season with a new look. The team unveiled a new helmet was unveiled for the team on twitter.(Au Concepts and Design)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Darby House is head coach for the Nacogdoches Dragons, and he says although having some ups and downs, he’s excited for what the future holds.

“You know, we’ve had a some ups and downs,” he said. “You know, we played some tough competitions but our kids have, have grown accustomed to what we want, what we expect and we’re excited for what the what the future holds, you know.”

He added, “we’re sitting at two and three, we feel like you know, we could easily be in a couple more games and win a couple more, but we’ve asked them to do a lot and they’ve, they’ve responded well.”

