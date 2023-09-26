Remaining unseasonably warm and staying mainly dry under lots of sunshine in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a partly cloudy, warm Tuesday across the Piney Woods. With temperatures topping out in the lower 90′s, temperatures trended about seven degrees above average values considering our normal high for this time of year is 86-degrees.

We have seen a few spotty showers pop up on First Alert Radar Network this afternoon along the stalled out frontal boundary draped across our southern counties. This is the same front that generated our widespread, drenching thunderstorms on Monday.

Any shower activity that is out there will quickly fade with the setting sun in the next hour as sunset is now around 7:15 p.m.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with a few areas of patchy fog and lows dropping into the upper 60′s.

Wednesday will start off with sunny skies before some fair-weather cumulus clouds develop in the afternoon hours. While the chance of rain is not zero, it is around 10% or so, meaning most areas will stay dry for our mid-week. Look for highs to reach the lower-to-middle 90′s, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year.

The remainder of the week and this weekend will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with very little fanfare expected as the weather will remain quiet in our part of the state. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90′s with overnight lows in the upper 60′s.

A weak wind shift line over the weekend may drop our humidity levels a few more notches for Sunday and early next week. If this comes to fruition, then we will have slightly cooler temperatures and pleasant, fall mornings back on the menu.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look slim-to-none as the main storm track will be well situated well north of Texas for the near future.

