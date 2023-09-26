SFA coach speaks on loss to Austin Peay

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks dropped their conference opener Saturday night to Austin Peay. Lumberjack Head Football Coach Colby Carthel spoke out about the loss.

“Just tough, tough loss for the Lumberjacks; I was pleased with their efforts,” he said. “Didn’t play a complete 60-minute game, and you got to do that at this level.”

He added, “The credit goes to them and their staff. They did, they played for 60 minutes and were able to pull that one out there in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t get the job done, so we’ve got to improve in those areas to make sure we get the win, you know, this Saturday moving forward.”

