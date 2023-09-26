Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Police lights
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: Lufkin woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

“Weather Balloon Launch Difficulty Setting: Easy.” Credit: NWS El Paso / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
WATCH: NWS launches weather balloon over Texas
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
“Happened to step out just in time to catch the #SpaceX #falcon launch,” the person posted.
WATCH: SpaceX ‘Falcon 9’ launches over Florida
“Happened to step out just in time to catch the #SpaceX #falcon launch.” Credit:...
WATCH: SpaceX ‘Falcon 9’ launches over Florida