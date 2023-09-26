Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Rare dumbo octopus seen during deep sea exploration near Honolulu

Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
From Ocean Exploration Trust

HONOLULU, Hawaii - Spooky season is almost upon us, and it seems like this Dumbo Octopus was getting in the mood by reflecting light from our technology.

Looking appropriately “ghostly” in front of our ROV Atalanta’s camera, our Corps of Exploration spotted this cephalopod hovering above ROV Hercules as it explored the ocean floor 1,682 meters (5,518 feet, 920 fathoms) deep on an unnamed seamount in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Watch as this fan-favorite deep sea creature hovers delicately in front of our camera, reminding us of the beauty of this special place. During our Ala ʻAumoana Kai Uli (NA154) expedition exploring the monument, we are gathering data urgently needed to address local management and science needs of PMNM, including a better understanding of the deep-sea natural and cultural resources, biogeographic patterns of species distributions, and seamount geologic history.

Learn more about this expedition funded by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute: https://nautiluslive.org/cruise/na154 E/V Nautilus is exploring unknown regions of the ocean seeking out new discoveries in biology, geology, and archaeology.

Join us 24/7 for live video from the seafloor and to ask questions of our explorers currently aboard Nautilus: https://www.nautiluslive.org.

