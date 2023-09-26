Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: SpaceX ‘Falcon 9’ launches over Florida

"Happened to step out just in time to catch the #SpaceX #falcon launch." Credit: @imsamuraiblack
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE, Florida (KLTV) - A Florida resident caught video of the launch as it burned overhead.

“Happened to step out just in time to catch the #SpaceX #falcon launch,” the person posted.

A Falcon 9 was launched on Saturday at 11:38 p.m. ET in order to deliver 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX’s record of launches. The launch took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and now 12 Starlink missions.

