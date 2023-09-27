Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lots of Sunshine, Few Showers Southern Areas today, Above Normal Temperatures.
A few showers southernmost areas, otherwise mostly sunny and very warm.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... High pressure aloft will continue to deliver lots of sunshine, mild mornings/warm afternoons and no rain chances in this forecast. Today, there is a slim chance for a few showers over the southernmost sections of ETX...Deep East Texas, otherwise, we will stay dry through at least the middle part of next week. In the extended forecast, there looks to be a chance for another cold front late next week which could bring in cooler/wetter conditions to East Texas. We will monitor this closely. Temperatures over the next 7 days will remain well above normal. Humidity values will be moderate over the next several days allowing it to feel close to the actual temperatures during the afternoons. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

