Beckville on a roll

BECKVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Beckville Bearcats, who lost their first game to Timpson have won every game since and are now 4-1. KTRE’s Mark Bownds recently spoke Beckvilles quarterback Aiden Brantley and running back Lkoby Williams.

Alright guys, well you know you started off the season with a tough loss to Timpson but things have really been going yalls way so far. Aiden tell me how the season has been going for you.

“Well, it’s been great for me,” Brantley said. “Started off just playing defense come against Joaquin started playing offense little bit. Now I’m starting on both sides. It’s been changed a little bit. You’re sore, just got to trust your team and play for them.”

Jkoby, you’ve been putting up some great numbers as expected. Tell us how the season has been for you how you feel about it.

Williams said, “oh, you know, you know with that tough loss to Timpson, but you know, we bounce back versus Joaquin. Change has been going on from there, has been keeping us together as a team, staying as a family, just keep playing.”

You know, what are the long term goals you would like to see this team achieve?

“Always state championship, but you got to make it through all the stuff before that. To make it that far,” said Brantley.

Same question Jkoby.

“Yeah, obviously, you know, state championship but we’re gonna take it one game at a time. Stay together and do what we do.”

