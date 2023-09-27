Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.(Middleton Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Mass. (Gray News) – A DoorDash driver ended up with their vehicle underwater while trying to make a delivery in Massachusetts.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the driver called for help Friday morning.

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle – Dunkin’ order in hand – and walk out of the woods to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived at the home, the panicked driver said their car was underwater.

Officers located the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police filed a request for a suspension of their license.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: Lufkin woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune
Woodville Police
Woodville officer shot in face ‘doing remarkably well,’ chief says
She was released into the Ocala National Forest.
WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom
Police lights
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

Makayla gives a sweet smiles while sharing describing some of her favorite candies in her...
Never giving up hope, Makayla, 17, wishes for family who will get her back in nature
Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD working to hire additional armed security for campuses
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado
Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD working to hire additional armed security for campuses
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate