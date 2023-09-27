High pressure will keep unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions in place for the foreseeable future

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few spotty showers pop up on First Alert Radar Network this afternoon along the stalled out frontal boundary draped across our southern counties along the Highway 190 corridor.

Any shower activity that is out there will quickly fade with the setting sun in the next hour as sunset is now shortly after seven o’clock.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to near 70-degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Look for highs to reach the lower-to-middle 90′s, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year.

The remainder of the week and this weekend will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry with very little fanfare expected as the weather will remain quiet in our part of the state. Daytime highs will be in the lower-to-middle 90′s with overnight lows in the middle-to-upper 60′s.

A weak wind shift line over the weekend may drop our humidity levels a few more notches for Sunday and early next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look slim-to-none as the main storm track will be well situated well north and west of Texas for the near future.

We may see a western storm system try to break down the ridge and send us a shot at some rain and another cold front late next week. However, that is still about eight-to-ten days out.

