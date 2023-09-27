Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and warm today. Low chance for a shower in Deep East Texas.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear skies this morning with some patchy fog in a few areas. Temperatures to start our Wednesday are in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon you can look forward to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. We’ll again have a low chance for a couple showers in Deep East Texas today, but most, if not all, of us will stay dry. Temperatures remain above normal for the next week, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. After today, there is no rain in the forecast for the next week, though some long range forecasts return above normal rainfall to East Texas by next week. We will see. Have a great Wednesday.

