Nacogdoches County 4-H program sees rise in interest

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Its U.S. history traces back more than 120 years, and in Deep East Texas, interest in 4-H programs is on the rise.

Nacogdoches County 4-H Youth Program is quickly growing and its members are ready to kick off National 4-H Week.

13-year-old Dalli Marlow of Garrison is this year’s president of the program, and said about raising livestock, “it’s a way of life.”

The county’s AgriLife agent Ricky Thompson said they are close to surpassing their 100-member count.

“We’re seeing a whole new set, or whole new crop of kids coming in. It’s exciting because they come with different ideas and projects in mind,” said Thompson

On Monday morning, county commissioners presented the group with a proclamation as they head into National 4-H Week starting on Oct. 1.

PCT. 1 Commissioner Jerry Williamson congratulated the kids on their efforts.

“You young people are our future and you’re going the right direction right now. Just keep going, you’re doing wonderful,” he said to the group.’

October is a busy month for the program, according to Thompson. They have several events to celebrate the National 4-H Week including fundraisers and community services, and by the middle of October, they will be participating in the county fair.

“Those are just vehicles in order for us to get the larger picture. 4-H is all about teaching kids how to be more educated and how to gain their education. We want to foster what they already have inside of them,” said Thompson.

Marlow said she enjoys getting the opportunity to meet new people and bond with her siblings. Skills she’s learned in the program, such as public speaking and leadership, will help her in the future.

“I want to a vet, or real estate, or just own my own ranch and raise cattle for a living and be a real rancher.”

Nacogdoches County 4-H takes in new members all year long. For more information on the program’s enrollment, click here.

Angelina & Neches River Authority encourages to keep East Texas rivers clean on World Rivers Day
WEBXTRA: Assistant Smith Co. DA Bryan Jiral explains rise in sex trafficking in East Texas
