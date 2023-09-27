Tyler woman accused of slashing 9 tires on her neighbors’ vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been arrested after allegedly slashing nine tires belonging to eight residents at the Stonebrook Apartments.

Sherry Cummings, 33, was arrested on Sept. 16 on a charge of criminal mischief after a Sept. 2 report of a disturbance at the apartments.

The affidavit said that Tyler officers had responded to the complex the night of Sept. 1 after a disturbance call involving Cummings and her husband, Roschard Wallace. According to the document, officers witnessed Cummings screaming and beating on apartment doors, claiming Wallace had assaulted her and was hiding in one of the units.

The affidavit for Cummings said nine vehicles in the Stonebrook Apartment parking lot had one tire slashed each on the night of Sept. 2. Eight people’s vehicles were reportedly damaged, with two of the vehicles belonging to one resident.

Later that night, the eight tenants, each residing in the building where Cummings had been reportedly causing a disturbance, had their tires slashed. The affidavit said that video evidence was collected from the tenants reportedly showing Cummings beating on doors and being uncooperative with police. It was noted that Cummings had distinct tattoos that could be seen on video while she allegedly slashed the tires. Cummings reportedly denied the claims.

Residents said they have no idea why their cars were targeted.

“That was our first time meeting our neighbor, so I don’t know,” said Briana Von Bargen, who had her tires slashed.

The total damages for all nine cars total just over $1,600.

According to the affidavit, Wallace told officers that Cummings was off her medication and intoxicated on the day of the disturbance. He also offered to pay for all the damage allegedly caused by Cummings.

Due to video evidence appearing to show a suspect slashing tires bearing the same tattoos as Cummings, wearing the same clothes she was seen in earlier that night, and walking in a similar manner as Cummings, she was believed by police to be the perpetrator of the crimes. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Sept. 14.

This isn’t the first time tire slashings have been a problem at the Stonebrook Apartments, according to both police and residents. The affidavit for Cummings said it has been an “ongoing problem.”

It’s the only reason Von Bargen had cameras in the first place.

“A resident had come out and told us that you guys need to be safe because someone had slashed the entire complex’s tires,” said Von Bargen.

Residents said there aren’t any official security cameras on the property. Stonebridge Apartment management declined our request for comment.

Cummings was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sept. 16, and bonded out for $5,000 the same day.

