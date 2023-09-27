Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Construction begins on new Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department station

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department will get a brand-new station.

The current location is off North Home Street and will be relocated less than a mile to Geneva Street. The department began raising money for a new station in 2020 and has had thousands of dollars donated by residents and businesses.

Georgia Pacific donated $100,000 in August, the largest contribution, according to Corrigan VFD Captain Zach Ivy. The department began clearing out the construction site in early September.

Ivy said the Cobb family of Corrigan donated the property in honor of the late Corrigan Fire Department Chief, John Cobb.

