WEBXTRA: Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Assistant Smith County District Attorney Bryan Jiral discusses the increase is sex trafficking in East Texas.

He also talks about how Texas Statute 20A has changed sex trafficking offenses.

“Everybody thinks that trafficking is being kidnapped at the back of van and instead it’s, ‘hey do you want to hang out at the Four Corners and here’s my friend...’ and that’s how it starts,” Assistant DA Bryan Jiral.

Click here to see the full text of Texas Statute 20A.

