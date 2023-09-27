Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies this morning with some patchy fog in a few areas. Temperatures to start our Wednesday are in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon you can look forward to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. We’ll again have a low chance for a couple showers in Deep East Texas today, but most, if not all of us will stay dry. Temperatures remain above normal for the next week, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. After today, there is no rain in the forecast for the next week, though some long range forecasts return above normal rainfall to East Texas by next week. We will see. Have a great Wednesday.

