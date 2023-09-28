Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Sunny to Sunny Skies are expected through early next week. High temperatures should remain well above normal through this time as well...but may cool off a few degrees in the process...but only a few. A Strong Cold Front is expected to move through East Texas very late on Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible, if not likely, with this front. Much cooler air is expected as well. By next Friday, lows could be in the 50s and highs only in the 70s to lower 80s. Certainly, more seasonable. We will watch this very closely for you and we will have a much better look at the timing of the front as we get closer. Two of the long-range forecast models are indicating either late Wednesday or Thursday for this frontal passage. Keep Your Fingertips Crossed. Looking for Fall-Like Temperatures coming soon. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.