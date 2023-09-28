Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40

Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday evening. (Source: KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday evening.

Officials say on Wednesday around 6:34 p.m., officers were sent to a parking lot near I-40 West on shots fired.

While on the way, another call came in from the hotel next door that some people came in saying they had been shot at.

Officials say officers contacted the possible victims and checked the area for a crime scene.

While investigating the scene, two victims were reported at local hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries.

While investigating and speaking with witnesses, officials say officers learned the incident was a fight between two groups. Two of the people involved shot each other and were taken to area hospitals by private cars.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

