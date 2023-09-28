Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site

Source: Roy O Martin
Source: Roy O Martin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRIGAN, Texas (KLTV) - Corrigan OSB L.L.C., owned by Roy O. Martin, announced the death of a construction worker at its Corrigan expansion project site.

The company stated in a press release that the construction employee was performing contracted work at the site in Polk County on Wednesday. The person’s name was not released.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and prayers that we ... share news of the tragic loss of a construction employee performing contracted work at the Corrigan O.S.B. LLC construction site in Polk County... We will take this time to remember the family and friends of the deceased, the construction contractor, and all those who have and continue to contribute to the project,” the company said.

How the death occurred was not disclosed, but the company thanked their facility nurses, first responders on-site, emergency medical services personnel, and the Polk County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call.

The Corrigan plant is undergoing a significant expansion that the company says will dramatically impact the local economy and meet the demand for high-quality, sustainable wood products.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was released into the Ocala National Forest.
WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Human trafficking on the rise in East Texas
Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking cases in East Texas
Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens
Lufkin ISD working to hire additional armed security for campuses

Latest News

A man is held up at gunpoint while withdrawing money from an ATM in Houston.
WATCH: Two suspects throw man on ground during robbery at Houston bank ATM
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
BridgeYear Program Coordinator Allena Grant
WebXtra: Lufkin High School students get glimpse of careers without college degree
BridgeYear Program Coordinator Allena Grant
WebXtra: Lufkin High School students get glimpse of careers without college degree