Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was released into the Ocala National Forest.
WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Human trafficking on the rise in East Texas
Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking cases in East Texas
Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens
Lufkin ISD working to hire additional armed security for campuses

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip