Cross-country motorcycle run to combat human trafficking makes Longview stop

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans have joined in with a long distance motorcycle poker run to raise money and awareness to fight human trafficking.

In Longview members of G.O.T.C.H.A., which stands for Get Off the Couch and Heal America, stopped at El Sombrero Mexican Restaurante Wednesday to promote their efforts.

The group will visit 33 cities in 43 days, covering 5,600 miles, from Florida to Arizona.

Their cause is to to get people involved in ending human trafficking.

Proceeds they collect along the way go to multiple charity organizations including Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit U.S.-based anti-sex trafficking organization founded in 2013, which has conducted multiple sting operations, some outside the country, and donated technological and monetary resources to law-enforcement agencies that combat sex trafficking.

The group also carries with them a 2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide, which is sign by the cast and crew of the film The Sound of Freedom.

The run ends October 22 in Chandler, Arizona, where the Harley will be raffled off.

