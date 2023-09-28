Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Electric vehicle convoy stops in Midland

The tour is aiming to inform West Texans, spreading the word about what they believe EV’s have...
The tour is aiming to inform West Texans, spreading the word about what they believe EV’s have to offer.(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An electric vehicle convoy showcasing a range of electric vehicles, including a school bus, stopped in Midland today.

“We recognize that the Permian of West Texas is the heart  of oil and gas country but as conservatives were here to tell conservatives in West Texas that it’s okay to be for electric vehicles,” said State Director of Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation Matt Welch.

The tour is aiming to inform West Texans, spreading the word about what they believe EV’s have to offer.

“Electric vehicles are going to be the way we get around in the future and there are a number of reasons, they are simply better cars, they’re faster, they are cheaper to own and operate and they don’t break down nearly as often,” said Director Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance Tom Smith.

West Texans Christian Canden and Ashley Kinsey, not a part of the convoy, switched to an electric vehicle one week ago, a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. .

“I like it, I like just the whole aspect of it,” said Ashley Kinsey.

“The downside would be its still new technology so there’s not that many charging stations especially in an area like the oilfield West Texas stuff like that so I mean you really gotta plan out your trip a little bit more,” said Christian Canden.

The goal of the convoy is to spread information, highlighting the need for more charging stations and funding opportunities.

“It means jobs for Texans, it means a greater stronger supply chain for all the parts,” said Welch.

That includes electric school buses.

“Diesel emissions concentrate inside the cabin of the school bus up to 12 times as concentrated in the bus as right outside so it’s very bad for the kids that are riding on the bus,” said Director Texas Electric School Bus Project Jessica Keithan.

The hope was not to force anyone to buy the cars, but to discuss the economic impact they believe the industry could have.

“The way the grid works is it’s already built out and so the more utilization you get on it from things like electric vehicles the lower the cost for everyone that utilizes the grid,” said  Independent Consultant Andrew Higgins.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was released into the Ocala National Forest.
WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Human trafficking on the rise in East Texas
Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking cases in East Texas
Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens
Lufkin ISD working to hire additional armed security for campuses

Latest News

A man is held up at gunpoint while withdrawing money from an ATM in Houston.
WATCH: Two suspects throw man on ground during robbery at Houston bank ATM
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
BridgeYear Program Coordinator Allena Grant
WebXtra: Lufkin High School students get glimpse of careers without college degree
BridgeYear Program Coordinator Allena Grant
WebXtra: Lufkin High School students get glimpse of careers without college degree
WATCH: Van crashes into LEGO resell shop in Michigan
WATCH: Van crashes into LEGO resell shop in Michigan