Garrison to take on Joaquin

The Garrison Bulldogs made a big statement in week one defeating Hughes Springs 72-0. Head coach Brandon Alvarez spoke about it.
The Garrison Bulldogs made a big statement in week one defeating Hughes Springs 72-0. Head coach Brandon Alvarez spoke about it.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs one of our undefeated East Texas football teams and number 8 on our Red Zone Top 10 list will be going for yet another win this Friday. Their opponent the Joaquin Rams. Head Coach Brandon Alvarez says he will not be taking this team lightly.

“Well, so Joaquin, don’t let their record fool you,” he said. They’re 0-4, but they are a good football team. You know it’s going to be a very physical game. You know since I’ve been here the last three years we’ve had a bunch of battles with these guys. Expect nothing less Friday night. I mean they got a bunch of guys that were there good players that were on that team that they had last year when they were so good. And I mean our kids remember that.”

Coach added, “our kids know there’s gonna be a physical game, even watching film on them. You know, the big plays have been like quarterback scramble place. So, with that in mind, heck we’re gonna have to come to play because we don’t do that. It’s not what we do. But if we if we kick the round, ball around, we’re gonna be in for battle all night, man.”

And look for the battle between Garrison and Joaquin to be Friday night in Joaquin at 7 pm.

