Man facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest after sending DPS on car chase

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after several people jumped out of a moving vehicle while he was evading authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested David Arellano, 30 in the case.

DPS Dashcam footage shows several people fleeing from a pickup truck that was involved in a car chase this past Tuesday.

When a sheriff deputy attempted to stop the truck on Cuatro Vientos Arellano refused and sent troopers on a pursuit that ended near the El Eden subdivision.

DPS confirms the people seen fleeing on camera were in the country illegally.

The driver was detained without incident.

DPS Sergeant Erick Estrada said the video shows the disregard smugglers have towards human life.

“They don’t care about these immigrant, they are more about the profit that they are winning. You know they don’t care about the lives of these people, or the lives they are endangering with these vehicle pursuits,” said Sergeant Estrada. “That’s why sometimes our DPS Troopers have to terminate these pursuits that if they get too dangerous, fortunately no one got hurt. The migrants were checked by medical and turned over to border patrol and he (driver) was arrested.”

