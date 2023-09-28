Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and warm again today.
Mostly sunny and warm again today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another mostly sunny and warm (if not hot!) forecast for today. Like we’ve seen the last few days, some clouds will be possible this afternoon, but skies will generally trend on the sunnier side. After starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, we’ll warm into the upper 80s by noon, and then see highs in the lower half of the 90s. For late September, we would normally have highs in the mid or so 80s - clearly this has been a warm close to the month. By the mid to late part of next week, it does look like some changes will be in store for us. Longer range forecast data brings rain back to East Texas by the end of next week, as well as more fall-like temperatures. We’ll continue to monitor this and keep you posted. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was released into the Ocala National Forest.
WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children's hospital
East Texas infant taken to Dallas for specialized care as East Texas lacks children’s hospital
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Human trafficking on the rise in East Texas
Assistant Smith Co. DA explains rise in sex trafficking cases in East Texas
"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: Lufkin woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-28-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
High pressure will keep unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions in place for the foreseeable future
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast