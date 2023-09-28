Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Ready for everything:’ Nacogdoches coach prepares team for matchup with Pine Tree

House says players have responded well.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - After starting the season just under .500, Nacogdoches Head Coach Darby House is confident his Dragons will pull together some wins, adding that there’s a few in the loss column he believes his team should have won.

“But our kids are playing hard, they’re flying around, they’re still learning,” House said. “You know, there’s a lot to learn with the whole new scheme.”

House’s interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now during football season. This week, the Dragons face their next opponent: the Pine Tree Pirates.

“They kind of run two different fronts on offense, two different things on defense, and so we’ve just got to be ready for everything,” House said.

As far as injuries go, House said his team is “banged up,” but emphasized it wasn’t anything too serious.

“We’re just excited for what they’ve done so far this year,” House said. “Our players have stepped up, and we’ve asked them to do a lot and they’ve responded well.”

