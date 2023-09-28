Remaining hot with lots of blue sky and plentiful sunshine as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another sun-filled, balmy Thursday in east Texas as highs continue to run about ten-degrees above normal values for this time of year.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to near 70-degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Look for highs to climb into the middle 90′s, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year.

The remainder of the week and this weekend will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry with very little fanfare expected as the weather will remain quiet in our part of the state. Daytime highs will be in the lower-to-middle 90′s with overnight lows in the middle-to-upper 60′s.

A weak wind shift line over the weekend may drop our humidity levels a few more notches for Sunday and early next week.

We are now getting better signs that a western storm system will begin to break the ridge down and eject into the plains by the middle-to-latter part of next week. If this comes to fruition, then our odds for rain and thunderstorms will be ramping up by late Wednesday and continue through Thursday, depending on the timing and evolution of this trough of low pressure.

Furthermore, this storm system may also bring down a Pacific cold front, one that could bring a more notable drop in temperatures for the end of next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one inch, with nearly all of that coming with that mid-week storm system.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.