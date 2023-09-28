Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Two suspects throw man on ground during robbery at Houston bank ATM

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - On September 6, surveillance cameras captured footage of a person withdrawing money from a bank ATM in Houston when two unknown males pull out a gun and demand the money. The victim complied and gave the suspects the money. The suspects then fled the location in a four-door black sedan.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

