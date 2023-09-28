WATCH: Van crashes into LEGO resell shop in Michigan

From TMX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Julia Petersen and her husband opened Bricks and Minifigs Grand Rapids on Breton Road in 2022.

”We always talked about the dream of having a brick and mortar store someday, and we thought that was probably out of our reach,” Petersen said. “But then, we heard about Bricks and Minifigs, which is a franchise, and so that made it possible for us to open the store.”

It was a dream borne out of their love for LEGO.

”When we started dating, we started building LEGO together, and we just enjoyed it so much,” Petersen said.

Almost a year after opening, however, their dream is facing a challenge after, early Saturday morning, a van rammed into their storefront.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.