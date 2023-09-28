Week 5 Spotlight Player

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Timpson High School quarterback Terry Bussey
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - This weeks Red Zone Spotlight player goes to the one and only Timpson superstar Terry Bussey, who will be making the highly anticipated announcement of which school he will be committing to tomorrow. Bears Head Coach Kerry Therwhanger was asked if he had ever coached a player like Bussey, and his response was.

“No, no. I mean, you know, he just does some things out there that, you know, I’d love to take credit for as a coach but, but that I don’t think any coach could take credit for that,” he said

“You know, he’s blessed with a lot of athletic ability. Along with that he’s really, really intelligent kid. And so you put that intelligence with that God’s gift of athleticism, then it’s really really special.

And that’s Terry Bussey our Red Zone Spotlight player.

