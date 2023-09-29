Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Armed and Dangerous: Bell County searching for third suspect in Temple murder

Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He...
Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a third suspect, identified as Ryan Adam Madden, in the murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, on Sept. 21 in Temple.

Two other people have already been charged in the murder. They are Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, who is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million cash bond; and Howard Lee Bailey, 47, who was taken into custody on Sept. 26.

Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond
Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond(Bell County Jail)

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot. She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a Kinslow inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

Madden evaded police on Sept. 28 and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.

Authorities state Madden is believed to be in the Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madden, may contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to Ryan Adam Madden’s arrest.

Ryan Adam Madden should be considered dangerous, and the public should not approach but call the numbers above or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Roy O Martin
Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site
Joyce Lane house fire
Lufkin fire destroys home, burns multiple vehicles
Timpson star football player Terry Bussey has announced his intent to play college football at...
Timpson star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Nacogdoches authorities investigating possible arson at city park

Latest News

Tex-Mex Egg Bites by Mama Steph
Diboll students in the cafeteria.
Diboll one of school districts now able to provide free meals for all students
East Texas health professionals give tips for flu season preparation
Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Russell Hopkins
WebXtra: East Texans encouraged to prepare for upcoming flu season
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic
WATCH: Flash flooding slows Brooklyn traffic