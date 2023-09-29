Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chilton ISD superintendent leads dance parties through hallways in effort to boost morale

By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A local school superintendent is working to boost morale in a tough time in education by leading a dance party through the hallways of his campuses every Friday morning with teachers, staff and students.

Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard is spearheading a new tradition called “Feel Good Friday.”

“I’m not the best dancer, but I have fun,” Hubbard laughed.

The administrator said he was looking for a way to lift spirits during a difficult time in education, for not only kids, but employees.

“Just kind of the idea is that with all that’s going on in education and teacher shortages, and all the politics that’s surrounding education, we’re just trying to celebrate that every week we finished and we’re still rocking that we’re going to celebrate it,” Hubbard said.

The dance party takes place at both the elementary and secondary campus in Chilton every Friday morning.

It’s usually about a 10-minute break during a time core classes aren’t happening.

“The rule is when you hear the music you can come and join the train. Everybody has a chance to participate in ‘Feel Good Friday,” Hubbard said.

New songs are chosen from the recommendations of students and staff each week.

So far, they’ve included everything from Earth, Wind & Fire to Mary J. Blige and Kumbia Kings.

“The kids love it and kind of expect it,” he said. “They’re always asking what we’re going to be doing next.”

The dances are recorded and posted to the district’s Facebook page, which Hubbard says is getting great feedback.

“They enjoy it,” Hubbard said. “Every week I get messages from people about it.”

“Culture always proceeds academic achievement so every Friday in Chilton ISD we choose to celebrate” he said.

