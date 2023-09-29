East Texans encouraged to prepare for upcoming flu season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas health professional said he expects the upcoming flu season to show normal case rates but still recommends being proactive by getting the flu shot.

Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness for NET Health Russell Hopkins spoke about the upcoming flu season.

Hopkins said he thinks the trends this year will be normal, and he expects them to remain normal. He also said people might want to consider getting the flu vaccine as a preventative measure before gathering with loved ones for the holidays.

