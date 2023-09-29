Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and dry today. Warm this afternoon

Mostly sunny and hot today. Highs in the mid 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies early this morning turn sunny by sunrise. Temperatures for the start of our Friday are in the 60s and 70s. Through the morning, we’ll see a bit of cloud cover return, lasting into the afternoon - still a mostly sunny day though. Temperatures by lunchtime today will be in the mid to upper 80s, and then highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s. No weather-related issues are expected for high school football tonight. While we’ve not dealt with any record-breaking heat, this September has been quite warm compared to normal. We’ll close out the month with above average temperatures and sunny skies through the weekend. By the mid to late part of next week our next cold front will be arriving. This front looks promising as most of the reliable weather models have all been in agreement on this front since earlier in the week. Rain and cooler temperatures look likely for the second half of next week and next weekend. For now, we’ll have to deal with the heat for one more weekend. Have a great Friday and weekend.

