Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Roy O Martin
Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site
Joyce Lane house fire
Lufkin fire destroys home, burns multiple vehicles
Timpson star football player Terry Bussey has announced his intent to play college football at...
Timpson star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Zak Williams and moderator Neal Franklin.
Zak Williams, son of late Robin Williams, speaks at Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County luncheon

Latest News

Victims are already poised to file lawsuits when the law takes effect.
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Flooding is seen at Grand Army Plaza subway station on Friday in New York. (ANDRE FORBES via...
NYC storm: Flooding at subway station
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address