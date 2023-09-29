Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy has won $2,500 so far in a South Dakota rodeo, moving him up in the PRCA rankings.

At the CINCH Playoff Series Championship, Kincade Henry, of Mount Pleasant, placed fourth in the first round of the tie-down roping event. He was able to finish in 7.6 seconds, and bring in $2,500 for the contest. Henry also crossed a milestone, moving up to 13th in the world for tie-down roping. Saturday is the cutoff date for NFR qualifications.

Other East Texas winners are as follows:

Kash Martin, 18, of Lufkin, placed eighth in the first round of bareback riding at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo for $224.

Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, placed seventh in the first round at Old Fort Days PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding for $325. Askey is ranked 14th in the world for bull riding.

Kaden Profili, 21, of Jacksonville, placed fifth in the second round of team roping at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo for $323. Profili is ranked 39th in the world for team roping.

