Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday

Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday
Mount Pleasant roper closing in on NFR berth with South Dakota payday
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy has won $2,500 so far in a South Dakota rodeo, moving him up in the PRCA rankings.

At the CINCH Playoff Series Championship, Kincade Henry, of Mount Pleasant, placed fourth in the first round of the tie-down roping event. He was able to finish in 7.6 seconds, and bring in $2,500 for the contest. Henry also crossed a milestone, moving up to 13th in the world for tie-down roping. Saturday is the cutoff date for NFR qualifications.

Other East Texas winners are as follows:

  • Kash Martin, 18, of Lufkin, placed eighth in the first round of bareback riding at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo for $224.
  • Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, placed seventh in the first round at Old Fort Days PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding for $325. Askey is ranked 14th in the world for bull riding.
  • Kaden Profili, 21, of Jacksonville, placed fifth in the second round of team roping at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo for $323. Profili is ranked 39th in the world for team roping.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Roy O Martin
Construction worker dies at Corrigan OSB plant expansion site
Joyce Lane house fire
Lufkin fire destroys home, burns multiple vehicles
Timpson star football player Terry Bussey has announced his intent to play college football at...
Timpson star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Nacogdoches authorities investigating possible arson at city park

Latest News

Red Zone Forecast
Warm temps in store for Week 6 kickoff
Texas Rangers
J.P. Crawford has 2-out hit in the 9th inning to lift Mariners past Rangers, 3-2
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech looks to QB Behren Morton after Shough injury; Houston QB set to start vs. former team
Dallas Wings
Aces aim to secure semifinals victory over the Wings