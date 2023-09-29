Nacogdoches authorities investigating arson fire at city park
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police and fire department are investigating a reported arson fire at Maroney Park.
Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to an active fire burning at the park, located across Nacogdoches High School on 2100 block of Maroney Drive, around 2 a.m. Friday.
Authorities say additional information is expected to be released later this morning.
