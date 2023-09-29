Starlit skies and sun-filled, warm afternoons will rule the day this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather will not be an issue for tonight’s games in the Red Zone as we will be under clear skies and the full harvest moon with mild temperatures in place.

Skies will be clear overnight as we sit under a bright, harvest moon. Lows will be in the upper 60′s.

This weekend will be filled with lots of sunshine and starlit nights as mild mornings give way to warm afternoons with lows in the middle 60′s and highs warming into the lower 90′s. Some drier air filtering in on easterly breezes will help make it feel a bit more comfortable to be outdoors, especially in the evening and early morning hours.

Our weather will get a shake-up by the middle of next week as a western storm system gets a move on and advances into the plains. This will provide us with increasing rain and thunderstorm opportunities starting late Wednesday and peaking on Thursday.

Furthermore, this storm system will also bring down a Pacific cold front, one that could bring a more notable drop in temperatures for the end of next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one inch, with nearly all of that coming with that mid-week storm system.

Behind the storm system and cold frontal passage, look for northerly breezes to return, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we round out next week and head into the first, full weekend of October.

