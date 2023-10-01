Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Alldredge
Man allegedly led Lufkin police on high-speed chase with car door open
Gary Ogburn
Disabled Lufkin veteran’s van recovered after theft
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance