Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet

Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Houston (12-11-8) is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches against Dallas, with seven draws, dating to a defeat in August 2016. The home side has not lost any of the 19 meetings between the sides since the start of the 2017 season.

Dallas (10-10-11), which has a win and two draws in its last three road matches, has gone three straight away matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2022.

Maarten Paes had five saves for his seventh shutout this season for Dallas.

The teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Dynamo visiting CF Montreal while Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Richard Alldredge
Man allegedly led Lufkin police on high-speed chase with car door open
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Gary Ogburn
Disabled Lufkin veteran’s van recovered after theft
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton