Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis has already gotten numerous calls from Gregg County homeowners that the pests have arrived.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we move into the East Texas fall and the weather cools, many insects will begin to disappear, but not all of them.

In Gregg County, reports to agriculture agents indicate that a familiar destructive pest is back again. With the recent rains and cooler temperatures, residential lawns are green again, but that has brought an unpleasant visitor: fall army worms.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis has already gotten numerous calls from Gregg County homeowners that the pests have arrived. These highly destructive caterpillars can turn green areas into brown wastelands in just a few hours. Adult moths, which may be attracted by bright lighting, will lay up to 1,000 eggs in a single night. They lay eggs in areas near desirable food sources, such as lawns.

Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.

