Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mauer throws for 5 TDs, Harris catches 3 in Stephen F. Austin’s 56-27 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Brian Mauer threw five touchdown passes — three of them to Kylon Harris — and Stephen F
(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Brian Mauer threw five touchdown passes — three of them to Kylon Harris — and Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 56-27 on Saturday night.

Mauer completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and was intercepted once. Harris caught 11 passes for 111 yards.

The Lumberjacks had 555 total yards — 425 passing and 130 on the ground, where Anthony Williams had 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Magana went 20-for-28 passing for 188 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions (0-4) and Reggie Branch had 71 yards rushing, including a 63-yard TD in the first quarter.

The Lumberjacks (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each quarter, taking control when Mauer threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Harris and 54 yards to Khi'Yon Wafer in the third quarter for a 42-14 lead. Wafer caught three passes for 103 yards.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Richard Alldredge
Man allegedly led Lufkin police on high-speed chase with car door open
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Gary Ogburn
Disabled Lufkin veteran’s van recovered after theft
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton