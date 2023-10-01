Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. After the Wildcats scored a quick touchdown on the game's first drive, the Mean Green reeled off 31 straight points.

Rogers connected with Ja'Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run before Abilene Christian scored 10 points in the final minute to trail 31-17 at the half.

Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

Jay’Veon Sunday ran for 140 yards for the Wildcats (2-3). McIvor threw for 217 yards and Taylor had six catches for 85.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Richard Alldredge
Man allegedly led Lufkin police on high-speed chase with car door open
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Gary Ogburn
Disabled Lufkin veteran’s van recovered after theft
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton