Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy today. Temperatures warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, with some areas making it to the mid 90s. This evening, we cool into the 80s with a mix of clear skies and clouds, the clouds eventually moving out overnight. We’ll stay dry and warm through Tuesday before our next, highly anticipated cold front arrives. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and widespread rain as the front moves in. Right now, severe weather does not look likely, though flooding will be a concern especially on Thursday morning. Once the front clears through the area and the rain wraps up, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for next weekend. Highs by this time next week will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s! I’m sure if you’re like me, you can wait. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

