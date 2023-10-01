Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Coldplay’s Chris Martin brings 10-year-old on stage for birthday

The Coldplay frontman invented a new song with the boy for his birthday after having a chat. Credit: @victoriaverreet / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Canada (KLTV) - The Coldplay frontman invented a new song with the boy for his birthday after having a chat.

A fan’s video captured a special moment for one 10-year-old boy celebrating his birthday, when Chris Martin invited him up on stage.

Martin spent time talking to the boy, encouraging him to take a look around the stadium from the stage before settling down to the piano, where the two talked about making up a new song and gave it a try.

